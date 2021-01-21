Long lines return outside Modesto clinic after health officials resume use of Moderna vaccine

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County residents lined up early Thursday after health officials resumed using Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines following a brief distribution pause.

Jacquelyn Green and her husband both have firsthand experience living with COVID-19.

“He was hospitalized. I was not hospitalized. But, for just about a month, we were practically out of our minds and, of course, having COVID, no one could come to our house to help us,” Green explained.

Since 5 a.m., Green and her husband stood in line at the Modesto Centre Plaza, one of two vaccination sites open again in the county.

Sunday, California public health officials paused the use of a batch of the Moderna vaccine after several severe allergic reactions were reported.

State officials launched an investigation and determined there was “no reason medically” to continue the pause.

When Green saw the county was resuming vaccinations, she did not hesitate.

“We lived through COVID. Whatever little side effect, it can’t be that bad,” she said.

Stanislaus County gave out 820 doses from the batch linked to the reactions, and county health officials said they’ve had no reports of allergic reactions.

Despite the reaction concerns, Marine Carlos Martinez arrived at 1 a.m. to be first in line.

“Every vaccine has a side effect, so we all got to take a chance,” Martinez said.

The county’s California State University Stanislaus site will be open daily, giving out 1,000 doses while supplies last.

To be eligible, you have to be in the Phase 1A priority group, which includes: health care workers, long-term nursing home residents and people ages 65 and older.