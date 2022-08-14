CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer.

According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with California Exempt license plates that were not supposed to be on that vehicle.

The officer stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, Lonnie Henderson.

It was found that the license plates had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle. The officer also found that the Ford Crown Victoria had full functioning red and blue emergency lights as well as a siren and PA system.

Henderson admitted to stealing the California Exempt license plate as well as adding the emergency lights, siren, and PA system to appear as a police officer, according to the news release.

The officer also found Henderson to be in possession of fraudulent United States currency which he then admitted to using at several businesses in Chico.

Henderson was then arrested and taken to Butte County Jail where he was booked on several charges.