(FOX40.COM) — With the fall season in full swing, there are various ways for Sacramentans to take in the season.

Here are corn mazes, pumpkin patches and other fall-related events in the Sacramento area.

Cool Patch Pumpkins, located at 6150 Dixon Avenue West in Dixon, is home to the World’s Largest Corn Maze and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 31.

The maze is different every year and is completely unique. The theme for 2023 is farming and the dedication surrounding being a modern-day farmer.

The maze can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to complete.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 3010 Burrows Avenue in West Sacramento, features a corn maze, hay ride, tractor train ride, jumping pillow and pony rides.

The corn maze is a theme every year and the 2023 corn maze has a Kings theme with a “Light the Beam” design. The pumpkin patch will have a “haunted” corn maze on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, located at 6851 Hedge Avenue in Sacramento, will be open through Oct. 30.

The corn maze is 5 acres along with a hay ride from the front entrance to the 13-acre pumpkin patch. Wagons are also provided to pick pumpkins off the vines.

The pumpkin patch’s hours 10 a.m. to 5p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch is closed on Mondays.

Keema’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 6532 Point Pleasant Road in Elk Grove, has many features friendly farm animals, a hay ride that takes all guests to the pumpkin patch and a corn maze that changes every year.

The pumpkin patch is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until its final day of the season on Oct. 31.

Bobby Dazzler’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 23300 County Road 99D in Woodland has many family-friendly activities.

The Woodland pumpkin patch features a cow train, a 2-acre maze, petting zoos, horse rides, face painting, a corn batch, hay maze, climbing pyramid and a bounce house on Saturday and Sunday.

The pumpkin patch is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Elk Grove Park Fall Pumpkin Patch

Elk Grove Park, a senior living community located at 6727 Laguna Park Drive in Elk Grove, is welcoming residents, families and the public to a Pumpkin Patch event on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

According to Elk Grove Park, the event will conclude a pumpkin patch where guests where pick a pumpkin for free, fall-themed games, a carving station, fall-inspired drinks and treats, picture taking and live music.