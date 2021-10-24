Looking for sandbags? Here’s where you might find them by county

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services set up an evacuation center for residents who are experiencing flooding from nearby creeks and storm drains in the Arden-Arcade area on Sunday.

There, residents can fill up sandbags to ward off the storm.

For those living outside of the City of Sacramento, Sacramento, Sutter and Placer counties have released directories to their own sandbag locations.

However, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services warned they’re running out of sandbags at their locations.

Several fire districts are out of sand & bags. An emergency sandbag location has been set up at the Fairfield Corp Yard, 3255 North Texas Rd. Fairfield. This site will be open today only, Sunday 10/24. You will need to bring your own shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags. pic.twitter.com/iSqESVCwck — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) October 24, 2021

Sacramento County

County Branch Center 3847 Branch Center Rd.

Sacramento CA 95827 Orangevale Community Center 6826 Hazel Ave.

Orangevale CA 95662 Westside Park 6555 West 2nd St.

Rio Linda CA 95673

Placer County

Placer County has sand and bags available at locations throughout the unincorporated area to help residents with flooding on their properties. There is a limit of 25 bags per visit. Additional sand and bags can also be obtained at local hardware stores. https://t.co/HHJhTGvBOO pic.twitter.com/K4Tby2dyVr — Placer County (@PlacerCA) October 24, 2021

Tap or click here to view a full list of sandbag locations in Placer County.

Sutter County