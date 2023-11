(FOX40.COM) — Those looking to squeeze in some activity before sitting down for their Thanksgiving feast will have several options in Sacramento and the surrounding area next Thursday.

Several cities will be hosting their take on the Turkey Trot, which is typically a 5k or 10k run on Thanksgiving morning.

Here are some of the options available this year.

8280 Longleaf Drive

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Start Time: 9:15 a.m.

Cost to register: $45

$50 – Day of



200 Stafford Street

Folsom, CA 95630

Start Time: 8:50 a.m.

Cost to register: $40

333 Center Street

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Start Time: 8 a.m.

Cost to register: $20

2450 Eastridge Drive,

Lincoln, CA 95648

Start Time: 8:30 a.m.

Cost to register: $38

11761 Ridge Road,

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Start Time: 8:30 a.m.

Cost to register: $25

1200 Tioga Drive

Modesto, CA US 95354

Start Time: 9:30 a.m.

Cost to register: $25

Adventist Health Arena

Start Time: 8:30 a.m.

Cost to register: $45
$50 – Day Of



J Street just west of the entrance to the Sacramento State campus

Start Time: 10k – 8:15 a.m. 5k – 9 a.m.

Cost to register: $45
$48 – Day Of



4000 Suisun Valley Road,

Fairfield, CA, 94534

Start Time: 10k – 8 a.m.
5k – 8:20 a.m.

Cost to register: $45
$50 – Day Of



9704 Auburn Folsom Rd

Granite Bay, CA 95746

Start Time: 10k – 9 a.m.
5k – 9:15 a.m.

Cost to register: $45

Civic Center Park, Corner 7th and B Streets

Start Time: Half Marathon- 7:50 a.m. 10k – 9 a.m. 5k – 8:05 a.m.

Cost to register: Half Marathon – $80 10k & 5k – $50