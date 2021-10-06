Loomis parents upset school officials did not inform them of another TikTok trend in school

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Parents at one Placer County school are upset after they say a TikTok challenge forced a teacher to miss class because of a medical emergency.

Del Oro High School parents in Loomis said it also frustrated them that the school did not tell them what happened.

“The other TikTok trends we have been seeing, I think this should be stopped before it spreads further,” said Jeffrey Perry.

Perry has two children attending Del Oro, and he told FOX40 he was shocked to hear about another trend on campus.

“Some kids spiked the food of a teacher in a period before (my daughter’s),” Perry said.

It was a culinary class, and Perry and other parents off-camera said it caused a medical emergency. The trend consists of using a thin layer of food to hide a spoon full of salt and giving it to someone.

“You want to know when something like that happens,” Perry said.

He said it happened this week, but that he did not hear about it from the school.

FOX40 asked the Placer Union High School District about the incident.

“When one of our schools has a student or personnel matter, we do not send notification to our parents. We would, however, do so if there was an imminent safety concern as our student and staff safety is one of our highest priorities,” the district said.

But this incident is the latest in troubling trends on social media. Last month, students across the country vandalized public school restrooms and destroyed school property.

Another trend challenges students to slap teachers. The California Teachers Association warned educators of the trend.

“Slapping a teacher, regardless of whether it results in injury, is assault and battery and is completely unacceptable and illegal. Recording in a classroom or on other school property without permission is illegal,” the CTA said.

Perry said he is upset the school never notified parents about the latest situation.

“At least give me the chance to speak to my kids and make them aware of it and how they can protect themselves from having their food spiked,” Perry said. “Today it’s a salt and tomorrow it’s, who knows?”

Many people FOX40 spoke with, even some school staff, said the teacher involved is a great teacher. To show their appreciation for him, they made a nice poster for him when he returns.