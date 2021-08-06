Loomis school district to keep masked, maskless students separated for first day back

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A local school district has decided to segregate students based on mask-wearing — at least on the first day of school.

In a meeting Thursday night, the Loomis Union School District said students not wearing a mask on the first day will not be allowed inside classrooms with students who are masked.

“My kids don’t want to wear the masks. I don’t want them to wear the masks,” said Anne Doupnik.

Doupnik is a mother of three school-age kids and said it should be up to parents to decide if they want their child to wear a mask in school.

“It’s wrong that personal and parental choices are being taken away,” she told FOX40.

According to LUSD, schools will allow maskless students to stay on campus, but they will not be allowed in classrooms without a mask. Schools will offer a mask to any student without one who wants to attend class.

District schools will keep masked and maskless students separated throughout the day, and will provide supervision and create a location outside for maskless students.

“Everybody is going to show up on the first day of school without a mask on,” said Gina Musso.

Musso will be a senior at Del Oro High School and is one of what she believes will be many students planning to protest the mask mandate on the first day of school.

“Just distracting to have my face constricted all day long, you know, especially if we’re going to be walking from classroom to classroom and it’s pretty warm out,” she told FOX40. “It’s just distracting and I think it should be a choice if you want to wear one or not.”

In a statement sent to FOX40, LUSD Superintendent Gordon Medd said, “Loomis Union School District will comply with CDPH guidance. However, we will continue to advocate to CDPH and the Governor for more local control on these issues.”

The district’s response has caused mixed reactions.

“I’m very disappointed to see that they want to segregate two groups of students, one with masks and one without just because point of views may be different about COVID,” Musso said.

“If you want to separate the kids, totally fine with me, I would like for my kids to be with like-minded people in their own space and whatnot,” Doupnik said. “So that my kids can still have the option to have an education.”

Loomis Basin Charter School begins Aug. 11 and other schools will welcome students back on Aug. 12.