Looter arrested in Pollock Pines area, sheriff’s office assures no ‘widespread looting’

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was seen in the greater Pollock Pines area was arrested for looting.

Before announcing his arrest, the sheriff’s office said that “contrary to any rumors you may hear, widespread looting is not occurring in these evacuated areas.”

Authorities were alerted to the man’s presence after he was spotted by a residential camera.

He was arrested on multiples charges including looting during a state of emergency and possession of a controlled substance.