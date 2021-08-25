Los Rios colleges offering students cash incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccine

The Los Rios Community College District is encouraging its students to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is offering incentives.

By incentivizing early completion of the first shot and for students to be fully vaccinated, Los Rios colleges aim to help protect our campus communities from COVID-19. Los Rios Community College District

Gabe Ross, the district’s associate vice chancellor for strategy and communications, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the cash incentive.

