Loved ones, community members to gather for Galt officer’s memorial service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement and loved ones of a fallen Galt Police Department officer will gather in Roseville Monday as he’s laid to rest at a funeral with full honors.

The memorial service for 27-year-old Officer Harminder Grewal will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus on Stanford Ranch Road.

A multi-agency flyover will conclude the memorial service, and community members are invited to show their support along a procession route.

Grewal and his partner, Officer Kapri Herrera, were en route to the Caldor Fire the morning of Aug. 22 when they were hit by a pickup truck that had crashed through the center median of Highway 99.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers were hospitalized.

Grewal, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the police department, died from his injuries in the hospital days after.

Herrera was badly injured in the crash. The police department announced Sept. 3 that she was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for the facial injuries she sustained in the head-on crash.