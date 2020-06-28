Loved ones demand justice for Stockton woman killed in hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Flowers, candles and balloons cover a pole at a Stockton intersection as loved ones remember the life of a 40-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run.

“She has a tremendous heart. Always willing to help someone out,” said friend Tiffany Labson.

Stockton police say a woman, who family members identified as Jessica Rivera, was struck and killed just after 1 a.m. Monday while crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Harrison Street.

On Saturday, Rivera’s family held a vigil at the intersection of Harrison Street and West Charter Way.

“Everybody wants justice and it’s hard on everybody because everybody knows her as a loving, caring person,” said Rivera’s brother, Jose Sandoval.

Family members told FOX40 that Rivera leaves behind a son and a young daughter.

“She had a son that was 17. Daughter that’s 10, and now they have no mom because a person decided to do the wrong thing,” said Sandoval.

Rivera’s mother says they were at home baking cookies when Rivera went out to run a quick errand.

She never made it back home.

Labson, Rivera’s close friend, says she found out after seeing a news article circulating online.

“Right then, my gut was telling me to call her. I called her cellphone and she didn’t answer,” said Labson. “And then, I called her mom and that’s when her mom told me the cops came to her house and told her she had passed away.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Rivera did not stay at the scene, and now, loved ones are praying for justice.

“That’s what I don’t understand. If it was an accident they should have stayed on the scene until cops arrived,” said Labson.

If you know who is responsible you are asked to call Stockton police.

“All we want is justice. Just turn yourself in. You know who you are,” said Sandoval.