Parents: Doctors say Fairfield teen shot Sunday has 24 hours left to live

The Latest (Tuesday, April 6)

6:29 p.m.

Daniel Hughes’ parents told FOX40 that doctors said their son will die within 24 hours.

5:40 p.m.

James Williams has turned himself into the Fairfield Major Crimes Unit and was booked into the Solano County Jail, according to Fairfield police.

Original Story Below

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police are asking for help locating a teenager they say shot a Vanden High School student in a car on Sunday.

Daniel Hughes, a star football player at Vanden, is in critical condition at North Bay Medical Center.

“The kid was just, I mean, can do it all, definitely can do it all,” said Hughes Junior High football coach Demetrius Crawford.

Crawford has coached Hughes for years and told FOX40 the 17-year-old’s family is devastated.

“I mean it’s a tough, tragic situation, so with the family, you know, it’s going to always be tough,” Hughes said. “Nobody wants to see… this could have been anybody’s kid.”

Fairfield police say Hughes was in a car with another minor and 18-year-old James Williams when Williams fired a gun, hitting Hughes.

It’s unclear if shooting the gun was international or not, according to police.

“Anything in this situation, hope that it was a tragic accident and not something of malintent,” said Fairfield Police Sgt. John Devine. “But I can’t answer that without knowing from the individual until he comes forward.”

Afterward, Fairfield police say Williams ran off, while the other teenager in the car stayed to help Hughes.

Fairfield police said they have recovered the gun involved in the shooting.

“Our investigations team has been attempting to contact him to get his side of the story, to get his information,” said Devine.

“It’s just a tragic situation,” Crawford said. “In this case, you lose two young Black men in a situation like this, you know what I mean?”

Crawford said Hughes had plans to continue playing football as a wide receiver in college and had a lot of opportunities.

“I am getting tons of calls from UNLV, Fresno State, Montana State where I went to school at, just a lot of interest,” Crawford said.

But now, his family is unsure if he’ll ever play again.

Hughes’ family, Crawford and the Fairfield Police Department are encouraging Williams to turn himself in.

“I do know investigations has been attempting, through channels of his family and himself, to try to make contact with him so hopefully soon, he’ll turn himself in,” Devine said.

“Keep the family in your prayers, as well as his football family, his basketball family and the community,” Crawford said.

Police say they have been in contact with Williams’ family and he is not believed to be armed.

A GoFundMe was created to help Hughes’ parents.