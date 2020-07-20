Loved ones hold vigil for man killed in South Natomas hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil was held Sunday for a man who was killed in a South Natomas hit-and-run July 13.

Sacramento police say 32-year-old Steven Austin died at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue after being struck by a car.

Sacramento police say they found the car involved in the hit-and-run but are still searching for a suspect. (Courtesy Sacramento police)

Austin’s friends are hoping the driver comes forward while they try to return his body to his family in Nigeria.

“It would help the family get some closure, please,” said Mohammed Jagun, in a previous interview.

Police found the car on Friday but are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information, call police.