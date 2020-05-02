Loved ones hold vigil for man who died in Fairfield shooting

(Photo by Lisa Bryant)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones held a vigil Friday for a man they say died after shielding his 3-year-old son from a drive-by shooting.

The family says 25-year-old Albert Hightower was shot Sunday around 3 p.m. Hightower was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

According to police, the drive-by occurred at the intersection of Martin and Montclair roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing multiple people get into a four-door, gray car and drive away.

A GoFundMe page was started by the family.