Loved ones hold vigil for victims of Carmichael stabbing attack

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed in a stabbing attack Friday at a wellness and recovery center in Carmichael, and now, the victims’ loved ones are holding a vigil to remember them.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. at the center. Two other people were injured and are expected to be OK, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested the suspect and identified him as 39-year-old Martin Raymond Lackey-Garcia.

57-year-old Paul McIntyre and 53-year-old Eileen Stanwick were the two victims who died at the scene, according to deputies. On Sunday, the families held a vigil.

Vigil getting ready to start. Large crowd gathering in the parking lot of the Wellness and Recovery Center. Family members of both victims share a moment to embrace @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/WrhYkS2Pss — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 2, 2020

Family members of McIntyre said he worked at the wellness and recovery center. Stanwick worked at the center as a case manager, according to her family.

Stanwick leaves behind a grieving family.

McIntyre’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. He leaves behind a wife and kids.

