FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday night, a Fairfield family honored the life of a man killed in a deadly shooting last weekend.

Two people, including 36-year-old Damion Davis, died after they were shot at a 7-Eleven when they tried to stop someone from stealing. A third man was wounded.

Davis’ family and friends gathered just steps away from where he was shot last Sunday. Through candles, flowers and handwritten messages, they remembered and honored a man who put others before himself.

“That was just my brother, he was just himself, unapologetically himself,” a family member said. “He had a big heart and was a good dude.”

Davis was on life support after the shooting. He died Tuesday and leaves behind a loving family, including his 14-year-old twin daughters.

“He was a jokester, too. Damion, always clowning. He played too much,” loved ones told FOX40. “He liked to draw, he liked music, he could sing.

“That was my big brother. He was extra giving,” a family member explained. “The day before he died, he bought me this coat. That’s just the kind of person he was. He was just so thoughtful and selfless.”

Last Sunday morning around 5, Fairfield police said they were called to a 7-Eleven on East Tabor Avenue and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the three men tried to stop a man from stealing beer at the convenience store.

Earl Wayne Wyatt III, a 44-year-old Fairfield resident, died on scene and Davis died at a hospital a few days later.

The third victim in the shooting was able to leave the hospital after getting surgery.

“Love your people while they are here. Love your people while you still can love on them,” a loved one said. “It’s different when you hear your mama crying. It’s just different when you hear your mama crying over losing her son. It just hits different, you know.”

The suspect in this shooting, Trine Martinez, turned himself in and was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder earlier this week. His next court date is in two weeks, on April 4.