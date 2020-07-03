Loved ones mourn death of Yuba-Sutter baseball photographer as search for suspect continues

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Teammates, managers, city leaders and loved ones of 44-year old Michael Sanchez gathered together Thursday just before the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox players hit the field.

They honored the beloved photographer, father, and brother just days after his sudden death.

“Michael first and foremost was our team photographer for the past two years at games for us, photographed our games for us and more than that he was a friend to the organization,” said Gold Sox general manager Tommy Lininger.

The Gold Sox said they wanted to honor his memory by dedicating a bat to the family on behalf of the team.

“He was an amazing father and him and my niece were the best of friends and they had everything in common,” said Sanchez’s sister, Anita Sanchez.

Detectives say Michael died after he was hit by 35-year old William Henson while he was riding his motorcycle on North Beale Road in Linda earlier in the week.

Officials say Henson is now wanted for murder in Michael’s death and for attempted murder of a woman injured when he fired a gun toward a hotel parking lot.

“It’s tough, it really is,” said Marysville Mayor Rick Samayoa. “It’s like one of those things that you don’t expect, right, because he’s just a member of the community.”

While people remembered his legacy and shared his photographs that captured the heart of the community, they were asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It will not bring him back, it will not make our hearts any lighter, but it will be redemption for the family,” Crawford said. “So please, I beg of you.”

Henson is considered armed and dangerous and is still on the run. If you know where he is, contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to help the family, you can click or tap here for a GoFundMe.