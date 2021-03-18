Loved ones remember family killed in French Camp crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stuffed animals in and around a tree, candles on the ground and a sign wishing a family peace marked the spot of a deadly crash in French Camp that claimed the lives of a family and their close friend.

“My heart just like dropped,” said Diana Aguilar, who described herself as a family friend.

The San Joaquin County coroner identified the victims from the March 12 crash as 43-year-old Larinda Jones, 33-year-old Nathaniel Clifton and two of their children, 7-year-old Phyllis and 1-year-old Major, all from Tracy.

A friend of the parents, 29-year-old Gina Jewell, also died in the crash.

“I still can’t believe it. I really can’t believe it. I don’t know, it’s hard to believe,” Aguilar told FOX40.

Aguilar said she’s still trying to come to terms with the sudden loss.

“It’s been really hard and difficult and heartbroken. I mean, sometimes I’ll, you know, every now and then just think about it and just start crying,” she said.

She said Nathaniel and Larinda Clifton were good parents and leave behind a third child who was not in the car.

“I really feel for him, because he’s going to need like a lot of help, a lot of counseling, you know,” Aguilar said. “He is just a good kid and I don’t think he deserved this. It’s just really heartbroken.”

California Highway Patrol investigators said the driver of the 1997 Toyota sedan carrying four passengers was speeding when the car veered off the road for an unknown reason, taking out a road sign before slamming into a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Man, I mean, I’m, I’m going to miss them a lot, a lot. I’m really, really going to miss them a lot,” Aguilar said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral arrangements and to support the surviving child.