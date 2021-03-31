Loved ones remember I-5 shooting victim, ask for answers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Loved ones wiped away tears from their eyes as they remembered 24-year-old Jay Venable who was shot and killed just feet away from where they all stood.

On Sunday afternoon, someone fired multiple gunshots into his vehicle while he was behind the wheel, with his family inside including two small children.

California Highway Patrol officials say Venable died at the scene on I-5 southbound south of Arena Boulevard.

His wife was also shot but survived.

“It’s coward to shoot into a car where there’s kids. That’s a coward,” said Jay Venable’s uncle, Albert Venable.

“And to leave that horrific memory to a child. Two children in the car,” said his aunt, Laura Nunnelly.

Family members and close friends signed messages on heart-shaped balloons before releasing them into the air.

Candles flickered into nightfall, along with the words “RIP JJ.”

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Albert Venable said. “Family man. All-around good guy. Got his life cut short.”

CHP hasn’t released much on the shooting as investigators continue to look for clues on who did this and why.

“We don’t know anything. Bunch of us have a lot of questions. But we don’t know anything. Other than he was shot,” Albert Venable told FOX40.

Family said the shooter has no idea just how much was taken away from them.

“He’s not going to be able to watch his kids grow up. He’s never going to meet his grandchildren. He’s never going to live his life the way he needs to,” said cousin Helen Broussard.

“All of us want justice. We need to know what happened. If anybody seen anything that happened and you don’t want to contact the police, contact somebody in the family,” said cousin Quanita Nunnelly. “We need to know something.”