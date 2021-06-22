‘Bright light’: Friends remember Roseville restaurant employee after former fiance arrested in her shooting death

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Friends said Monday a loving mother, friend and co-worker was fatally shot while at work.

Friends of Vita Joga said she was trying to start a new chapter for herself and her daughter.

“This is the most traumatizing thing that could happen,” said one of Joga’s friends, Lisa Fine.

“I want the world and community to know how special she was, and our hearts are broken,” said friend Lisa Lee.

At one point, Joga shared a home in Rocklin with the man accused of ending her life, her former fiance, Johnnie Jordan.

“She thought she could get away, and that monster just followed her and did this horrific thing to her,” Lee said.

Matt Oliver owns the Roseville restaurant where his employee of seven years was shot and killed.

Oliver said he helped Joga get a restraining order against Jordan and asked him to leave before he opened fire.

“I have replayed the moment in my head a million times,” Oliver told FOX40. “We always say we wish we could do more, but I believe everyone did the best that they could and that a horrible person did a horrible action. And we get to choose in the midst of it to give people love.”

“She got me through some very hard times. I survived the Vegas shooting and she was there for me, just encouraging me to keep hope and faith,” Fine said. “I would come here and she’d just be that bright light. And for her to be gunned down in this beautiful place, it’s just unfathomable and it’s killing my soul that we lost such a great person.”

Fine pledged to always carry Joga’s bright light with her and said she hopes other victims of domestic violence seek help before it’s too late.

“There are other beautiful women out there who are in a situation that they can’t get out of, and I don’t want this to happen to another woman,” she said.

Her accused killer is now sitting in the Placer County Jail for murder, among other charges.