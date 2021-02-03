Loved ones remember woman on her birthday after she was killed in Vacaville double homicide

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a woman killed in a double homicide over the weekend released balloons during a memorial Wednesday, which would have been her 27th birthday.

Savannah Rae Theberge’s life was cut short, along with a 15-year-old girl from Elk Grove.

“We set up balloons, we had candles. Everybody wrote notes,” said Theberge’s mother, Enyaw Taylor. “We had music that she liked. There was about 30 people and we sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her and let the balloons go.”

Vacaville police say the two were found dead inside an apartment after 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber allegedly livestreamed himself on Instagram next to their bodies with a gun.

Several hours after a standoff with police, officers arrested Weber.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Weber with two counts of murder. He did not enter a plea during his arraignment earlier this week.

His charges include discharging a firearm causing death. Additionally, the Solano County DA alleges special circumstances, including both murders were especially heinous and committed during rape.

Weber has a criminal history of felonies dating back to 2006. At the time of his arrest, he was wanted for domestic violence-related charges out of Sonoma County.

He remains at the Solano County Jail and is being held without bail as he faces life without the possibility of parole or death if convicted.

Enyaw said she and her daughter were very close but hadn’t spoken since Theberge moved from Utah to California. Enyaw was hoping to greet her daughter for her birthday.

“Today, like I said, was her actual birthday. And it’s what’s the most sad and ironic thing of it all, it was also the day they did her autopsy,” Enyaw told FOX40.

She said she wants everyone to remember her daughter for the bright light she was to so many people.

“She touched so many people’s lives,” she said. “You just do not know. I’ve been inundated with calls.”

Theberge leaves behind her 4-year-old son, who her loved ones say was her world.

“She loves her child,” Enyaw said.

Friends are raising money to bring Theberge back to her hometown of Georgia.

“Whenever I finally get her home, we’re going to do her life celebration then too,” her mother said. “We’re going to keep her memory alive.”