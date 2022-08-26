SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men who died in a wrong-way crash Monday were related, leaving the family devastated.

Quincy Lovelace, one of the victims of the crash, was having dinner with his family two weeks ago. His mother didn’t expect that day to be the last to have all of her kids under the same roof.

“That’s my baby, that’s my baby,” said Deonna Clark, Lovelace’s mother. “Made his favorite, mac and cheese with bacon all over it.”

Lovelace is Clark’s youngest and she loved to spoil him, especially during family dinner. But that family dinner looks different now.

“They literally had just hopped back on the road and it happened,” Clark said.

Early Monday morning, Lovelace was traveling with three other family members in a car that was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 southbound lanes by Fairview Road.

Lovelace, his cousin Christopher Martinez and uncle Timothy McDaniels all died at the scene. Their uncle David McDaniels survived.

David McDaniels is still in the hospital recovering, but the family told FOX40 News he’s in good spirits. The California Highway Patrol hasn’t received toxicology reports on that wrong-way driver.

The four of them were driving back from a trip to Seattle and were about one hour away from home.

“They lived their life to the fullest,” said Lovelace’s brother Anthony Jones. “You felt like a million bucks just rolling with them. That’s how they made people feel.”

Now this family is left coping with the loss of three of their loved ones. A reality that’s difficult to accept for Lovelace’s mother and siblings.

“His handsome face, his smile, his voice, not being able to hear his voice,” Clark said.

“He gives the biggest hugs,” said Jaliza Jenkins, Lovelace’s sister.

“We were really just like reaching out the peak of the brotherly relationship,” Jones said. “It sucks that it got cut short but I’m super grateful that we actually reached that point in our relationship.”

Jones said his brother Quincy and his cousin Christopher were always together and talked every day. Meanwhile, their uncle was someone everyone could confide in.

“He had just beaten cancer two weeks prior,” Jones said about their uncle.

“He was super cool and funny, and it was always a good time with him,” Jones said. “He was part of the crew. Uncle Tim was there we knew it was going to be a good time.”

As their family deals with an unimaginable loss, they want people to remember Qunicy, Christopher, and their uncle Tim for the way they chose to live life.

“They made sure every day they got up they did what they loved and lived life how they lived and respectful, very respectful, very encouraging,” Jones said. “Amazing people like real-life angels on this earth they were.