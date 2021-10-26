Lower American River Parkway set to receive $12M in state funds for revitalization

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The American River Parkway is a huge draw for central Sacramento, running 32 miles from Folsom Lake to Discovery Park.

“There’s a dirt trail that’s primarily for mountain biking, so I do a loop on that,” Ryan Schwinck told FOX40. “It lets him stretch his legs and play a little bit off-leash.”

On their Tuesday morning trip to Sutter’s Landing, Schwinck and his Doberman, Harley, learned the riverside pathway is getting a multi-million-dollar makeover.

“They’re going to expand on a spot that I already love, that I think’s great, so it’s just going to get better. So I’m excited for it,” Schwinck said.

Local and state leaders led by Sacramento-based Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and Sen. Richard Pan celebrated the $12 million in state funds coming to revitalize a specific stretch of the local landmark.

“The eastern part up near Folsom and Carmichael, that’s frankly where a lot of the wealth is and those have really cool areas for the public to engage with the river. Down here, not so much,” McCarty said.

The money will focus specifically on improving access to the Lower American River Parkway, including adding a bike and pedestrian trail between Sutter’s Landing Regional Park and Discovery Park, a boat launch at Camp Pollock, a restroom at the Woodlake Gateway river access and a concession stand where you can rent equipment like kayaks and paddleboards.

Schwinck said that all sounds good, but there’s still something else he’d like to see.

“Really just keeping it clean, maybe a little bit more lighting so in the later hours, it’s safer,” he said.

How soon the upgrades will come is unclear though more extensive portions, such as the observation deck at Camp Pollock, are projected to take two years.