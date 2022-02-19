Lowrider community rallies against being denied access to Miller Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Local lowrider enthusiasts are demanding change.

Representatives of the community told FOX40 they feel a lack of transparency from the city before Sacramento leaders approved a new sanctioned tent facility at Miller Park.

The temporary facility is a safe ground for the city’s homeless population.

“It’s time that we get treated equally,” said Francine Mata, an organizer for Save Miller Park.

Mata told FOX40 the groups she organizes for felt disrespected when they found out they couldn’t access Miller Park near the Sacramento River.

“Kind of bypassed over. You know, we’re here, we’re a strong Latino culture,” Mata said.

Mata said the 40 car clubs in attendance were given the park decades ago through a proclamation.

“Miller Park was given to the lowriders in 1983,” Mata explained. “City council, government kind of push it away and it’s in archives, and so, they need to bring that back up. That’s a potential lawsuit.”

But before the court papers are filed, advocates for the clubs are demanding the safe ground space at Miller Park be removed within seven days.

The group also wants the city to schedule quarterly meetings with the Lowrider Council of Sacramento, remove no cruising signs in the city, take away any rules that prohibit cruising and support citywide cruising days.

“We are doctors, lawyers, hard workers. This is a lifestyle and culture that we are raised on. Miller Park in a sacred ground for us,” Mata said.

Advocates also asked the park to be renamed and place a monument to honor the lowrider community.

Sacramento Councilmember Katie Valenzuela was the only city leader in attendance and said removing the unhoused population right away will be difficult to do, but she is open to working with the lowrider community to make the city welcoming.

“I characterize this as incredibly productive,” Valenzuela said. “We have to really re-examine our policies and the disparate impact they have on communities and the no cruising policies are targeting Latino community drivers in some cases. They shouldn’t be profiled for that and I think there is a lot of great change that can happen.”

Valenzuela said she wasn’t aware Miller Park was given to the lowrider community.

Those in attendance said the issue has galvanized them.

“And that we’re here,” Mata said.

Valenzuela said she is open to the idea of renaming the park and placing a statue dedicated to the lowrider community.