LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile.

The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of Truckee and 19 miles west-northwest of Reno.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.