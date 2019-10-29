Main sign comes down at River Cats ballpark

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Construction crews took down the main sign of the Sacramento River Cats’ West Sacramento ballpark Monday, according to the team.

The iconic “Raley Field” sign that stood over the main ballpark entrance for nearly 20 years was removed one letter at a time to make room for signage showcasing the ballpark’s new name, Sutter Health Park.

This is the first time the ballpark has changed names since the River Cats first came to play in Sacramento for the 2000 Triple-A minor league baseball season.

Team officials said the home of the Sacramento River Cats will officially be Sutter Health Park beginning Nov. 1.

38.581572 -121.4944