Maine police search for missing teen who may have left with Vacaville man

Lanie Nolan in an undated photo provided by the Lewiston Police Department.

LEWISTON, Maine (KTXL) — Authorities in Maine are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who they believe ran away with a 23-year-old Vacaville man.

Police say Lanie Nolan was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. when she claimed she was going for a walk. The youth shelter in Lewiston, Maine, where the 15-year-old lives, called police around 4 p.m. when she never came back.

Lewiston police report Nolan may have left the area with a Vacaville man she had been talking to on social media.

It’s believed the 23-year-old man, who has not been identified, would have picked Nolan up in a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with California license plate 5LQL188, according to police.

Nolan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray pants, sneakers and glasses.

Anyone with information about Nolan’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or Detective Joey Brown at 207-513-3001, extension 3322.