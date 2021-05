WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly crash along Sunset Avenue near Harbor Boulevard.

Sunset Avenue was closed at Lisbon Avenue while the crash was being investigated.

The crash appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle around 8:30 a.m. One person was killed.

The West Sacramento Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area.

