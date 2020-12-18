Majority of California to be under regional order after Bay Area ICU capacity falls

(KTXL) — Three out of five regions in California are under stay-at-home orders and another will join the list by Thursday night.

Once the Bay Area region falls under the stay-at-home order, Northern California will be the only region not under any added restrictions.

For restaurants that made outdoor dining preparations, their tents won’t see any customers for at least the next three weeks.

Most counties in the Bay Area region had already imposed the stay-at-home order voluntarily, but Solano County wasn’t one of them.

Saad Awwad of S&S Deli and Grill said his Dixon business is down 85%.

“We are paying the price here,” Awwad told FOX40.

But the price he has already paid is closing indoor dining and just doing to-go orders. He said the business he is doing right now isn’t enough to pay the electricity bill, let alone other expenses like rent.

As the Bay Area region, including Solano County, sees new restrictions, Awwad said it will be a critical three weeks.

“We are probably not making it maybe another two more weeks, probably in the beginning of January. I think it’s not worth it,” Awwad said.

It’s a decision many businesses will have to face as the stay-at-home order limits restaurants to takeout and delivery. Retail shopping capacity was also reduced to 20%.

But hair salons, personal care services, museums, zoos, movie theaters, wineries and bars, family entertainment centers, amusement parks and card rooms will be closed.

Over in Vacaville, Hollywood the Barber was getting in his last clients.

“It’s a sad situation right now,” he said.

This will be the third time he has had to close. On the last night of staying open, he had five customers.

On a normal night before the pandemic he would have 12.

“It’s a big difference,” Hollywood the Barber said.

He said he will follow the order and close but he and others in the industry are hurting. He said he doesn’t believe closing down barbershops will slow the spread of the virus.

“A lot of people will go to garages and they’ll be getting their hair cut from somebody in their garage, and they’re not being safe,” Hollywood the Barber said. “At least here, you can be safe here.”

Back at S&S Deli and Grill, Awwad said they need help from leaders to survive.

“We are paying the price. People are going to be homeless in a couple more days and in the beginning of the new year,” Awwad said. “We need to take some serious actions.”

If all goes well, the Bay Area region could be out of the stay-at-home order by Jan. 7.