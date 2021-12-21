Make-A-Wish gives North Highlands boy custom police scooter

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — For 10-year-old Devin Wade, Tuesday was literally a dream come true.

The Christmas gift he’s always wanted — a state-of-the-art, custom-made police scooter with real flashing lights and blaring sirens — is now his forever.

Throughout his life, Devin has faced health challenges as he battles a genetic disorder, but he has not let that define him.

Instead, he let his dreams set his destiny — a destiny he hopes will take him into law enforcement one day.

His new ride was made possible thanks to a partnership between the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Napa Auto Parts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Devin’s parents told FOX40 the gift will make a lasting impact on his life.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more, like, it was incredible,” said Daniela Iseri, Devin’s mother. “He was so happy, I’ve never seen him this happy. He’s just absolutely in love with it.”

“It’s amazing. I don’t know how to explain it, but I’m overwhelmed with emotions right now. Amazing people,” said Denny Wade, Devin’s father.

The journey to the gift began in June when Devin’s classmates at Herman Leimbach Elementary School in Sacramento put on a Make-A-Wish Hope Patrol parade where Devin learned his wish would be granted.

In addition to the bike, Devin also received a custom polo shirt and badge from the sheriff’s office.

Make-A-Wish officials told FOX40 the scooter is one of the most unique wishes they have ever granted.

“We’ve seen a lot, but it’s really neat to see the smiles like we’ve seen on Devin’s today when his wish comes true,” said Make-A-Wish Foundation board member Brent Andrews.

The granted wish gave a future police officer a very merry Christmas.