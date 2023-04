SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Friday’s 118-99 win over the Warriors in Game 6 at Chase Center, forcing a decisive Game 7 in Sacramento, his 28-point performance off the bench, his team playing desperate facing elimination coming into the game, the message from Harrison Barnes ahead of the game and what he expects from the Golden 1 Center crowd on Sunday.

