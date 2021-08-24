Man accused of ‘brutally’ attacking someone inside Knights Landing store

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County deputies had to search for both the suspect and the victim of a brutal stabbing Monday inside a Knights Landing store.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to Wayside Market on Locust Street for a stabbing. When they got there, they found a large amount of blood inside.

Deputies said through watching surveillance video and talking to witnesses, they learned a man with a large knife had stabbed and bludgeoned a victim in the market before both ran away.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Luis Eduardo Osuna-Ruso, was later found after hopping fences. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday morning, the victim was found and taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the victim ran from the scene after believing he was wanted by law enforcement.