Man accused of hitting, carjacking 86-year-old at knifepoint in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 86-year-old woman in Elk Grove was the victim of a violent carjacking Monday evening.

The Elk Grove police said the woman arrived home at Glenbrooke Community and went to go check her mail. According to police, while she was getting her mail, a man approached her from behind and threatened her with a knife.

The man allegedly demanded her keys and hit the 86-year-old after she handed them over.

Police later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Markee Pettaway McDowell.

McDowell allegedly left in the woman’s car. Police then arrived and helped the woman, who had fallen after being hit. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Elk Grove police said they alerted neighboring agencies about the incident. Sacramento police later contacted them, having found the woman’s car.

Officers said two people were in the car when they found it in South Sacramento. Police identified one of them as 23-year-old Mcdowell and said he was sitting in the driver’s seat.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car. Elk Grove police said McDowell later had more charges added as they believe he was behind the carjacking.

According to Elk Grove police, he is suspected of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.