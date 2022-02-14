Man accused of hitting, killing 14-year-old girl in Camino appears in court

CAMINO, Calif (KTXL) — The man suspected of hitting and killing a 14-year-old girl last week in Camino pleaded innocent in court Monday.

Anthony Smith, 23, has been charged with felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Smith is suspected of hitting 14-year-old Julianna Abballo as she walked along Carson Road with a friend in Camino.

The tragedy rocked the tight-knit community where the eighth-grader lived. Julianna’s friends, classmates and neighbors set up two memorials in her honor.

“It’s a terrible tragedy. It just breaks my heart,” Trina Macone, a resident told FOX40. “Say some prayers and good thoughts for the family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

In court, the prosecutor said Smith took off after the crash, leaving the victim to die, narrowly missing another child.

Smith sat emotionless, across from his fiance and family members, as well as Julianna’s family and friends.

He turned himself in after the California Highway Patrol issued an alert for his vehicle and posted about the hit-and-run on social media.

The judge said Smith’s blood alcohol level was .14 four hours after he surrendered to authorities. A blood alcohol content of .08 is when a person is legally intoxicated, and it becomes illegal to drive in California.

Last week’s arrest was Smith’s second DUI arrest within four days.

The judge determined Smith was a flight risk and considered him a danger to the community, setting bail at $300,000.

Outside the courtroom, the El Dorado County Deputy District Attorney met with Julianna’s family members, but he was unable to say much.

“We get reports in, we’ll be able to evaluate everything more fully later, so,” Deputy DA Michael Pizzuti explained.

Smith will be back in court March 1 for a preliminary hearing.