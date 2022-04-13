PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his parents in their Loomis home appeared in court on Wednesday.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Dennis Lynch, charging him with two counts of murder with special allegations.

Lynch pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Lynch was arrested in late March after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive in Loomis. When deputies knocked, no one answered, but they said they could smell a foul odor coming from behind the door.

While deputies worked on finding a way inside, Lynch raced from the house with a replica handgun and escaped into a nearby forested area.

While deputies searched for Lynch, they said additional law enforcement entered the home and found the bodies of 80-year-old Gerald Upholt and 67-year-old Katheryn Lynch.

A short time later, deputies said they found Dennis Lynch in a field on Lomida Lane before he ran from them again. Deputies said he then made his way to a gated community off Auburn Folsom Road.

When deputies confronted him, they said he was armed, and shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lynch is being held without bail.