SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento man accused of posing as a teenage girl online to lure over 100 children to send him nude photos and videos made his first court appearance Thursday

The judge announced 32 counts of lewd acts against children under the age of 14.

The court documents released reveal what investigators said 24-year-old Demetrius Davis made kids as young as 6 do. FOX40 chose not to report those details as they were too disturbing.

Court documents say he also recruited other adults to participate and that he himself held a position of leadership in these acts, which the court said took planning, sophistication and professionalism.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Davis posed as a girl named “Lizzy” online in order to solicit nude photos and “substantial sexual contact with children under 14.”

They said it all took place from November 2020 to December 2021, and in some cases, the victims were contacted multiple times over months at a time. The kids are mostly between the ages of 6 and 13.

“There are typically not minimum sentencing requirements. So, a judge can determine whether to do a slap on the wrist or to throw the book at them,” said Donna Rice Hughes, with Enough is Enough. “And so what we’re hoping is that they will decide to throw the book at him for these egregious accounts of sexual abuse of children.”

The judge assigned him a public defender and set his next court hearing for May 10.