SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 52-year-old man who allegedly stabbed and killed a 15-year-old high school student appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Police said Anthony Gray was arrested Monday on the suspicion of stabbing and killing 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga at the Stagg High School campus. Gray allegedly went on campus and stabbed Reynaga multiple times. Police said they believe the attack was random and are unsure why she was targeted.

Reynaga was a freshman softball player at Stagg High School.

Gray is currently facing first-degree murder charges and a special circumstance of torture. If he is convicted of both charges, Gray faces life without the possibility of parole, according to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

The DA’s office believes that Gray and Reynaga did not know each other.

Prior to being detained by officers Monday, Salazar said Gray had prior convictions in other parts of Northern California.

When talking about Gray’s criminal background, Salazar said in a press conference Wednesday that his history started back in 1989.

“His crimes originated out of Santa Clara, San Jose and Napa,” Salazar said.

According to Salazar, Gray’s 1989 conviction was a felony for receiving stolen property. Salazar added that Gray had another conviction in 1990 for the purchase of a controlled substance, followed by two separate misdemeanors of being under the influence and vandalism.

After his vandalism case, Salazar said Gray was sent back to prison for violating his probation. Gray was then released, but he was then sent to prison in 1996 for violating his probation again, Salazar said.

In 1998, Gray was charged with possessing a firearm in prison and battery of a prison guard, Salazar said.

His latest conviction was out of Napa in 2012, which was a misdemeanor assault with force and a felony battery against a police officer, according to Salazar. The DA said Gray went back behind bars and was released, but she didn’t say what year he was out of prison.

Although Gray’s prior convictions were elsewhere, Salazar said he was living and working in San Joaquin County. The DA said Gray was working in a warehouse.

“As a mother, we drop off our kids at school every day and we race back there to pick them up,” Salazar said. “This should have never happened. This absolutely should have never happened.”