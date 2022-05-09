NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from a store on Sunday.

Authorities said the victim was found safe not long after, but the sheriff’s office is still looking for the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received several reports Sunday at noon of an active shooter at Country Store on Tyler Foote Crossing Road in North San Juan. While authorities were on their way, more 911 calls came in that reported a kidnapping.

Deputies said they found the store clerk hiding in some bushes across the street from the store, and that the store’s front window and the door had been shot at. According to the sheriff’s office, bystanders said a woman had been taken from the store at gunpoint and forced into a car.

Authorities said the front window and door of Country Store were shot during the kidnapping. (Photo from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office)

Charpentier allegedly got into the car with the woman and drove away. Deputies said reports came in that the car was seen speeding eastbound on North Bloomfield Graniteville Road.

The sheriff’s office said that they learned the victim escaped “within a few minutes” and was found at the Waste Management transfer station in Washington and was “taken to safety at a nearby residence.”

The victim reportedly declined medication attention and appeared to be OK.

Deputies said she was able to escape from Charpentier, who eventually abandoned the vehicle. In the car, deputies found guns they suspect were used in the kidnapping. The sheriff’s office said the suspect and the victim had previously been dating.

Authorities are now searching for Charpentier, who they say has several “ties throughout Nevada County.” Charpentier should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.