Man ambushed Sacramento County deputies in Rancho Cordova shooting, sheriff’s office says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday of a shooting between deputies and a man that happened Aug. 22.

Deputies identified the man as Christopher Walker and say the incident began when a 58-year-old woman called authorities around 7 p.m. saying Walker was pointing a gun at her.

Click or tap here to see the video released by the sheriff’s office. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the video, when deputies arrived, they saw Walker walking out from a carport attached to a mobile home on Dutchess Way in Rancho Cordova.

After seeing deputies, Walker ran to the backyard and that’s when Sgt. Tess Deterding says he shot the 58-year-old woman four times as she stood on the porch, killing her.

In the video, Deterding says Walker, instead of taking either of two available routes to escape, decided to crouch behind an air conditioning unit and ambush deputies.

As deputies turned into the backyard, Deterding says Walker shot a deputy twice in the lower body.

That deputy has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The shootout continued until Walker, after being shot twice by deputies, shot and killed himself.