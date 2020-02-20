Man arraigned in 1985 El Dorado Hills murder after previously-convicted man exonerated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Michael Green walked handcuffed into a Placerville courthouse for the first time Wednesday since his arrest last week for the brutal killing of Jane Hylton investigators say he committed 35 years ago.

“Although I wasn’t the DA at the time, I wasn’t even in the office at the time, it’s my responsibility to right the wrong done to Ricky Davis,” El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said.

Last week, Pierson announced that DNA evidence exonerated Ricky Davis, who was previously convicted of stabbing his roommate 29 times in their El Dorado Hills home. He spent nearly 15 years behind bars.

Investigators used DNA found on the victim’s nightgown coupled with DNA voluntarily given to genealogical websites to build a family tree, which Pierson says led them to Green.

“We’re happy that the system, as flawed as it is in this case, is actually to some extent delayed but working the way it’s supposed to,” Pierson said.

Green was quiet in court as a judge assigned him a public defender. Even though he is now 51 years old, Green’s case was heard in a juvenile courtroom because he was 17 when the crime happened.

But the prosecution plans to petition to try him as an adult.

“There’s just some procedural steps we have to go through,” Pierson told FOX40.

Pierson would not comment on Green’s suspected motive, only saying that the night of Hylton’s murder her then 13-year-old daughter, Autumn, left their home to meet up with three teenage boys -- including Green.

Pierson says one of those boys is now dead and he does not believe the other took part in the murder.

Green is expected back in court on March 20.