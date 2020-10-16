Man arraigned on murder, attempted murder charges in Mama Marks Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl in North Sacramento and injuring three other people appeared in court Thursday.

Laise Burton Hands was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges in a Sacramento courtroom.

The 21-year-old was arrested several days after the Oct. 3 drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park. Nine-year-old Makaylah Brent was killed and three others, including Brent’s aunt and 6-year-old cousin, were wounded by the gunfire.

Following the deadly shooting, city leaders have come together with Brent’s family to propose renovations to the Del Paso Heights area and Mama Marks Park.

District 2 Councilman Allen Warren said he wants the city to invest in safety features for all of the parks in the area, as well as look into improving local libraries and creating new literacy programs for children.

A public information officer with the Sacramento Superior Court says Hands was appointed a public defender and he is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 15.