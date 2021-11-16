Man arrested after 2 people found fatally stabbed near Lodi railroad tracks

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were found stabbed to death near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane Tuesday morning.

Lodi police officers responded just before 8 a.m. to reports of the victims’ bodies being found.

While investigating, officers received information about another possible stabbing victim at Salas Park.

Investigators found and arrested Lodi resident Randall Allenbaugh, 29, on suspicion of double homicide. Police said they believe Allenbaugh and the victims knew each other.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

No additional information on the victims were released.

This story is developing.