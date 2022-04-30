ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to an injured man on the ground in Antelope Tuesday.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman, they had received a call to assist Metro Fire at 2:54 a.m.

When Metro Fire assessed the victim they determined it was a gunshot wound and transported him for more medical assistance. Later he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives arrested Edgardo Ernesto Torres, 24 of Sacramento County for the murder of Even Mcfarland, 30, Thursday.

He is being held in the main county jail without bail.

Torres has a history with law enforcement. He is on formal searchable probation until 2023 in connection with a 2021 case, receiving stolen property, and vehicle theft.

There is no further information at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).