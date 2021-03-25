Man arrested after carjacking, chase across Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man has been arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase and trying to steal two cars Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 11 a.m., officers tried to pull a car over near of Highway 99 and 12th Avenue. The driver was wanted on suspicion of violating his parole, according to police.

Police say during the stop, the driver, who has not yet been identified, refused to yield to the officers and led them on a chase into the South Sacramento area.

He then abandoned his vehicle and attempted to steal another car on Amherst Street, near Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard, according to police.

The victim said he tried to get into her truck but she locked the doors and her big dog in the backseat scared the man off, she told FOX40.

“Pretty sure Blue was the reason he didn’t get in,” she said.

Police say the man then stole a different vehicle and was chased by police into North Sacramento, near Summerwood Circle and College Oak Drive, before he was ultimately taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.