Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Nevada County after another man was found fatally stabbed Friday night.

Truckee Police officials said their officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Gateway at Donner Pass shopping center at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

Investigators said they identified 30-year-old Bryan Ewry of Truckee as a suspect.

Officers found Ewry in the area and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

No information was released about the victim.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any additional information to assist with the investigation, they are asked to call Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.