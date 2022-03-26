OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oroville man is behind bars on suspicion of arson after a fire burned next to the Cal Fire/Butte County Fire Department Prevention Bureau office this week.

Cal Fire officials said firefighters were called to a grass fire burning in an empty lot next to the office on Grand Avenue and 2nd Street on Thursday.

Fire crews contained the flames to a 300 square foot area and quickly put out the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire investigators reviewed camera footage the next day and saw a man starting the fire. The investigation led to a Chevron gas station down the block from the lot.

Investigators said a gas station employee identified 33-year-old Joseph Michael Burkgilpin as a suspect and while investigators were at the station, Burkgilpin walked in.

According to Cal Fire officials, an investigator watched Burkgilpin shoplift at the gas station convenience store.

When the officer approached Burkgilpin, the officer saw a large, concealed dagger in Burkgilpin’s waistband under his sweatshirt.

Burkgilpin was placed under arrest and taken to Butte County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges including arson.

Cal Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire or anything suspicious in the area to contact the Cal Fire/Butte County Fire Department Bureau at (530) 538-7888.