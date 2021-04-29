Man arrested after pointing gun at 2 outside Linden business

LINDEN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a gun at two young adults in Linden, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on April 13, the two were outside a Linden business that they were meant to clean when police say 29-year-old Christopher Fields allegedly pointed a gun at them in a parking lot.

They were able to escape and get inside before calling police. Police say Fields was able to leave.

Fields was found Tuesday and arrested, authorities said. He has been charged with multiple firearms violations, including brandishing a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Police also found a stolen motorcycle and other property in his possession, as well as a warrant for his arrest relating to drug-related charges.

The motive behind pointing the gun is currently unknown, authorities said.