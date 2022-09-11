MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of N. Main Street early Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was shot once by 33 year old Edward Lamar Young Jr. The reason behind the attack, is still unknown.

When officers arrived on the scene they attended to the victim while waiting for medical personnel. The victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After shooting the victim, Young fled the scene and was located by Manteca police officers in the 600 block of N. Main Street.

Police said that Young was later identified as the shooter by witnesses.

There is no further information at this time.