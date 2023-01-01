AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was now armed with a rifle or possibly an air rifle.

Angel Anthony Chong, 39 of Pioneer, was identified when deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies said Chong was following instructions to put his weapons down but fled the scene with them after being told to move toward officials. He ran into his home where he stated that he had set booby traps in the area.

Chong left his home a short time later and got into a white-colored van and barricaded himself inside with a bow and arrow and hatchet.

Officials stated that a standoff ensued for 51 minutes; a shelter-in-place order for all residences within a quarter of a mile was requested.

Shots were fired through a rear window of the van to remove the tinted glass so deputies could see the inside vehicle.

After more verbal commands, Chong exited the vehicle and chose to comply.

He was arrested and taken to Sutter Amador Hospital without further incident.