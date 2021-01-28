Man arrested, charged with arson after Nevada City house fire

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Nevada City house fire that happened Wednesday morning.

The Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department, along with Nevada County Consolidated Fire and Cal Fire, responded to the fire on Broad Street around 10:30 a.m.

The fire spread to a commercial office building that was close by as the flames tore through the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any other buildings.

The office building took on heavy smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

Officers investigated and later arrested an unidentified man on suspicion of arson. He is currently in custody and faces multiple charges.